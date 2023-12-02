Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,743,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,046,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $128.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

