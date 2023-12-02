Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 296,053 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 314.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,053 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

