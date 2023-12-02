Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,739 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

