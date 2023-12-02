Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 91.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gerdau by 146.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

