Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,096 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,996,000 after purchasing an additional 211,270 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 118.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

