Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,111 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.