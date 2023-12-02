Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

