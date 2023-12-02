Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,514 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 74,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

