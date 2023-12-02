Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,507,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Manitowoc Trading Up 6.1 %

MTW stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.