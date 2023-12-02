Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $14.98 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.