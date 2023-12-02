Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BABA opened at $73.98 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

