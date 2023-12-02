Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 458.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of PGC stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

