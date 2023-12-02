Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 125,720 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125,720 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

