Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,129 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Yelp worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,490,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,928 shares of company stock worth $4,774,950 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

