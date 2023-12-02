Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.41 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $30.94 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

