Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,012 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Oceaneering International worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

