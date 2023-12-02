Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.94, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

