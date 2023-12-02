Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.37. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.4094994 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.69.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total value of C$362,408.40. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

