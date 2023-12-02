Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,924,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,309,000 after buying an additional 406,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PK opened at $14.94 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

