Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $273.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 33.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 191.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

