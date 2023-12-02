Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pearson

Pearson Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Pearson by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 13D Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 198,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.