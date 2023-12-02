Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 6,722 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Amundi raised its holdings in DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in DaVita by 6,031.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

