Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 955 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $479.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.82 and its 200 day moving average is $450.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

