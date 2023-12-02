Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

