Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

