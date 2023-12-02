Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,254 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.