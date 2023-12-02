Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,956 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,313,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $223.71 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

