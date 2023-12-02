Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 41,400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

