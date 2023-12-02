Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 62,915 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 62,915 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

