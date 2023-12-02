Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 826 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

