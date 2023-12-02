Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,866 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $46.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

