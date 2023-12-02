Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $109,355,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.07 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

