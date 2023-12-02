Piper Sandler Raises First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $23.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 372 shares of company stock valued at $8,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

