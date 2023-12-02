Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $111.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $87.41 on Friday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

