Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $401.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.11 and a 200 day moving average of $397.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

