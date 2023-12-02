Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after buying an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after buying an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $41,554,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

