Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.84 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

