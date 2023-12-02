Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 84,477 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 81,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

