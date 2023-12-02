Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,044,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after acquiring an additional 175,759 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.