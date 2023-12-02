Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,336 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 73.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,804,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after buying an additional 7,523,259 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,199,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 206,887 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,710,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 2,492,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

