Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zalatoris Acquisition by 515.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 509,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 426,595 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 93,057 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,409,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zalatoris Acquisition Price Performance
Zalatoris Acquisition stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.
Zalatoris Acquisition Company Profile
Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.
