Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,993,476 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after buying an additional 1,606,395 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244,915 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,174,000 after buying an additional 1,092,638 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $56.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

