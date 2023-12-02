Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,745,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 208,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 263,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

