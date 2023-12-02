Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,641 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,700,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

