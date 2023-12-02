Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after buying an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 951,506 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,301,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 909,690 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

