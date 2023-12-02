Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,358 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TEGNA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

