Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 340,772 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,772 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $18.50 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

