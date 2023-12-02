Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,995,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Down 3.9 %

FRBN opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

