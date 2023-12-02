Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBH. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.