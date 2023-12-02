ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after buying an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,982,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $92.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.